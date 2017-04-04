Deaths in Limerick - April 4, 2017

THE death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Moloney (née Stack), 10, The Cross, Ardagh and formerly of Ballylongford at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, sons Edmond, Peter, and Thomas, brothers and sister, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with removal at 8pm to St. Molua's Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Molua's Cemetery, Ardagh.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Grady (née O'Grady), Danesfort, Rathkeale.

Beloved wife of the late Martin Tom and dearest mother to the late Liz Behan and Molly Frawley and mother-in-law to the late Pat O'Shaughnessy. Deeply mourned by her daughters Hannah and Kitty, sons-in-law Pats, Anthony and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine Sheehan (née McMahon), 129 High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick, late of Brown Thomas, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Mike. Dearly loved mother of Valerie, Jennifer and Tara. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Carmel, Patricia and Loretta, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Flaherty (née Barry), Good Shepard Avenue, Pennywell, peacefully in her 100th year at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Peter. Deeply regretted by her niece Mary Moran , nephew Jerry Barry, cousins Barbara O' Donnell and Joan Burke, nephews, nieces, and extended family and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. from 6pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Old Cemetery.