Deaths in Limerick - April 3, 2017

THE death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Carroll), St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, died peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late James and sister of the late Christopher, William, Timothy, Nellie, Phyllis and Kathleen. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons James & William, daughter Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John & Martin, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Shannon, Fairview Terrace, Greenhills, Garryowen, peacefully at Ennis General Hospital, late of St Mary's Pigeon Club.

Beloved husband of the late Tessie. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Rosaleen, sons John and Michael, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, all other relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hickey (née Sampson), Park, Galbally.

Predeceased by her brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Declan, son Kieran, daughters Amie and Orla, brothers Roger and Tommy, sister Sarah, brothers-in-law,, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces, good friends, neighbours and relatives.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to The Church of Christ the King, Galbally arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Culhane (née Kearney), Ballyguiltenane, Glin and formerly of Kilbaha, Moyvane, peacefully at her home.

Wife of the late Michael M, predeceased by her sons-in-law Billy Tubritt and Tim Danaher.

Will be sadly missed by her children Donal, Eileen ( Danaher), Michael, Ann (Quaid) Noel and Angela (Tubritt) , brother Mossie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren,great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives,neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home Glin Tuesday evening from 6pm. with removal at 8pm. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 12noon. Burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.