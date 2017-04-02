Deaths in Limerick - April 2, 2017

THE death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Hickey (née Neville), Chestnut Court, Kennedy Park, Janesboro, peacefully at Millbrae Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Ger. Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary (O’Rourke) & Michael, grandchildren Peter, Emma, Niamh & Gerard, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Majella, sister May, brothers Paddy & Joe, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Niall Collins, Inchinclare, Banogue, Croom, unexpectedly at his home.

Much loved son of Donie and Helen (née Ahern). Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, uncles, aunts, grandmother Ellen, grand aunt Peg, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 5.30 to 8pm with remains, arriving on Tuesday for 12 noon requiem mass at St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca with burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Neil Smyth, Glenageary, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, peacefully at Beachwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his wife Beatrice, daughters Ciara and Fiona, brothers Liam and Kevin, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monda from 5.30pm until 6.30pm, arriving at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematoriam, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan (The Mon), The Hill, Knockainey and formerly of Caherline and London.

Father of the Late Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Murphy, Caherdaniel co. Kerry), Son Brendan, Daughter Frances, Brothers Billy, Martin and Paul, Daughter in law Emma, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Monday from 6p.m. Removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knockainey. Funeral mass Tuesday at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in Bruff cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Ahern, Knockfinisk, Athea, peacefully in the loving care of all his family at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife Anne, sons Johnny (Old Mill) and Thomas (Knockfinisk Athea), daughters Nora (Galway), Maura (Kilcolman), Ann (Askeaton), Angela (Newcastlewest) and Patricia (London), daughters-in-law Alice and Gráinne, sons-in-law Gerry, Frank and Donie, grandchildren, great-grand child, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in Holy Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please – Donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.