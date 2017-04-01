Deaths in Limerick - April 1, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Burke (nee Leddin), Breansha, of Limerick and Emly, county Tipperary, peacefully at Clonmel General Hospital, Tipperary, on March 31.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Danny, sons Timmy & Willie, daughters Mary (Condon) & Margaret (Conway), sister, brothers, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Davern's funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick, this Sunday, April 2, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Ailbes church Emly, Tipperary. Funeral mass on Monday, April 3, at 11.30am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Clonmel general hospital, Tipperary.

The death has occurred of Frances Walsh, of Villa Sacre Coeur, St. Anne's, Roscrea, Tipperary, and formerly of 2 Lanswdowne Terrace, Ennis Road. She was aged 54. Private Mass on Sunday in St Anne’s, Roscrea. Removal on Monday morning, arriving in Mount Saint Oliver cemetery in Limerick at 12 noon for burial.