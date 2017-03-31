Deaths in Limerick - March 31, 2017

THE death has occurred of Timothy (Tadhg) McGrath, Glenosheen, Ardpatrick and Kilfinane, unexpectedly at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers Tom, Edmond and Fergus, sisters, Margaret, Hannah, Nuala, and Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, until 8.00pm. Funeral to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Sunday morning to St Andrew’s Church, Kilfinane, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen O'Sullivan, Little Sisters of the Assumption, Mount Argus, Dublin and formerly Tournafulla, peacefully in the care of the Marlay Nursing Home.

Sister of the late Maureen, Aileen (Kelleher), Gretta (O’Rourke) and Fr Jerry C.S.S.p. Deeply regretted by her sister, Sr. Breda LCM, her brother William, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, family, friends and her community of Little Sisters of the Assumption.

Reposing at the Community House, Mt Argus from 2.30pm to 5.00pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Monday in the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mt Argus followed by burial in cemetery adjoining St. Patrick’s Church, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick at approx. 5.30pm. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Ann Cronin (née O'Brien), Knockainey, Hospital, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Maurice and granddaughter Aisling. Deeply regretted by daughters Margaret, Betty, Mary and Patricia (Trish), sons James and Maurice, sister Elizabeth, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Saturday evening from 4pm with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in The Hill Cemetery, Knockainey. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ahern, Lower Main St., Glin, formerly of Drominbeesom, Newcastle West, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Partner of the late Jimmy Meade. Survived by son Michael, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8:30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.