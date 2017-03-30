Deaths in Limerick - March 30, 2017

THE death has occurred of Anna O'Leary, The Terrace, Glin, peacefully in the care of the dedicated staff of St Ita's Orchid Unit, Newcastle West.

Will be sadly missed by her sister Una, nieces Mary, Rosemary and Grace, nephews Michael and David, their spouses and partners Des, Donncha, Leo, Maria and Mairead. Will always be fondly remembered by her grandnieces and grandnephews, Rachel, Áine. Amy, Ruarí, Seán, Tadhg, Clodagh, Anna, Donnach, Cathal and Carolyn. Will be also sadly missed by relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann Duggan, Cullinagh, Newcastle West and formerly The Heather Tavern, Bridge Street, Newcastle West, peacefully at St. Ita's Hospital.

Wife of the late Jerry, Deeply Regretted by her loving sons Frank and Eamonn, and her daughter Maura. Her daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home Newcaslte West on Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm, with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newcastle West. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James Danaher, Knocknaboula, Foynes at his home.

Deeply regretted by his wife Patricia, son Dan, daughters Marie, Evelyn, and Karina, sister Lil, daughter-in-law Siobhán, son-in-law Hugh, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption Loughill with burial afterwards in Loughill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dromcollogher Respite Centre.

The death has occurred of Geraldine McCarthy (née Meaney), The Brambles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle and late of Singland Road.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Elaine Kinnane, son John, grandchildren Paul, David Luke, Tom, Ben, great-grandchildren Ellie-Mae, Logan, Leo, sisters Gretta Gallagher, Sheila Meade, brother Michael Meaney, daughter-in-law Patricia, son-in-law Ailbe, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael McElligott, Ballysally, Grange, Kilmallock.

Michael, predeceased by his father Dominic. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Rita, daughters, brothers Seamus, Liam, John & Pat, sisters Majella & Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Cuan Mhuire, Bruree or the M.S. Society.