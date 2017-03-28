Deaths in Limerick - March 28, 2017

THE death has occurred of Frances O'Donnell (Ryan), Kearisk, Ballyagran, peacefully at Oughtan Park Nursing Home, Great Yarmouth, England.

Daughter of the late Patrick and Kathleen. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Maura (Dick) and Kathleen, brothers John,Pat and Tom, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Des Butler, 22 Larchwood Avenue, Caherdavin, late of Equinix, Dublin, following an accident.

Beloved husband of Valerie. Dearly loved father of Aisling and Rioghan, cherished son of Billy and Peggy, dear brother of Susan, Adrian and Jordan. Sadly missed by his loving mother-in-law and father-in-law George and Hanora Henderson, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin on Friday at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Headway Ireland.

The death has occurred of Liam (William) Coughlan, Newtown, Clarina, suddenly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving and adoring wife Maura (nee Gavin), daughters Patricia, Kay, Nicola, Hilda and Lisa, brothers Charlie and Michael, sister Maureen, sons-in-law, heart broken grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, March 30, from 2pm to 8pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Ballybrown Friday, March 31, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Sailors Haggart for the continuation of works.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Clarke (née Kennedy),Cooga, Doon, peacefully at her residence.

Kathleen, grandmother of the late Darragh; sadly missed by her loving husband Timmy, daughters Patrice and Claudia, Patrice’s partner Donnacha O’Brien, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Thursday evening from 4pm until 8pm; arriving in Doon Parish Church Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.