Deaths in Limerick - March 27, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Mary Jo Herbert of Ballingaddy, Kilmallock.

Survived by her brothers and sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-Law, nephews,nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St.Marys Church Ballingaddy at 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 28. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Denis Collins of Punches Bar, Patrickswell

Beloved Father of the late Joanne. Very Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife Anne, son Denis, daughter-in-law Edel, loving grandchildren Ava, Robyn, Ryan, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 5.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Funeral on Wednesday after 11.30am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Keane of Clooncommons, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Gillian, Tanya and Lisa, their mother Marie, son-in-law Conor, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell from 5.30pm this Tuesday with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, March 29 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to National Council for the Blind Ireland.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of James (Seamus) Waldron of Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle. Late of The Villas, Athlone, County Westmeath

Beloved husband of Dympna, and dearest father of Caroline, Niamh and Shay. Deeply regretted by his family, daughter-in-law Maeve, sons-in-law Kevin and Morgan, grandchildren, Tiernan, Caoilinn, Brendan, Aaron and Doireann, sisters Angela, Pat and Bernard, brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate from 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 28 with removal to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am . Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Geraldine Hickey (née Reeves) of Ballykeelaun, Parteen. Late of Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Pat, dearest mother of John, Ray & Greg. Deeply regretted by her sister Annette, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, aunt, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate from 5pm on Tuesday, March 28 with removal at 6.30pm to Parteen Church.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Mary Donnelly (née Bourke) of Firhouse, Dublin and formerly of Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, daughters Helen, Claire, and Nicola, sons-in-law Michael, Liam & James, her adored grandchildren Alex, James, Danny, Sophie, Fionn and Leo, brother Pat, sisters Letty and Margaret, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros Funeral Home, Templeogue Village from 4pm this Tuesday with removal at 6pm to her daughter Claire’s residence for private wake.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Anne's Church, Bohernabreena arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to DSPCA.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Catherine Donnelly (née Mc Guiness) of Hyde Road, Prospect. Late of Meagher Avenue.

Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Stacey.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm on Wednesday followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Maloney, of Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick city, on March 25, peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Nora and dearest father of John and Margaret (Devine). Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Seamus and daughter-in-law Gina, grandchildren Séan, Sarah, Ronan and Shona, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Monday, March 27, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 28, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home Listowel) of Thomas O’Connell, of The Square, Abbeyfeale. Dearly loved brother of Noreen and the late Kathleen, Nelius and Michael J. (Joe); deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Josephine, niece, nephews , grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Sean Ryan, of Mungret Court, Watergate. Pre-deceased by his brother Tommy. Dear brother of Cecilia, Joan & Carmel. Regretted by his nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 6pm on Tuesday followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Marion Ward (née) Hourigan, Marion, of Newtown Caherconlish. Beloved partner of Willie Browne, dearly loved mother of Patrick, David, William, Gretta, Vivienne, Marion & Rebecca. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Reena & Phyllis, brothers Donal & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 6pm this Monday followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, University Hospital, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Teresa Meehan (née Goodwin), of Lacca, Castleconnell.

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and David, daughters Joan and Charlotte, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on from 5.30pm this Monday with removal at 7pm to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Research. House Private please.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Reddan (née Hayes), of Cosgrove Park, Moyross. Late nursing staff at St Joseph's Hospital and Keane Street, Kilalee.

Survived by her husband Michael, sons Foncie, Michael, Liam and Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Alfie, sister Emily, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home from 5pm this Monday with removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery Meelick. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Barry), of Lisbane, Shanagolden, deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, sons Mike, Joe and James, daughters-in-law, brother Joe, sisters Sr. Kay and Tess, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandson Paddy, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at St. Kieran’s Church, Coolcappa this Monday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilbradren Cemetery.