Deaths in Limerick - March 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Olive O'Connell (née Clohessy), 10 Roseville Gardens, Corbally, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved wife of Joe, dearest mother of Clodagh (de Klein) and Eoin. Sister of Michael, Sylvia, Denis, Jacqueline and the late Jean, Mary and Don. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Dirk, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Liam, Daragh, Ciara, Ailbhe, Donncha and Róisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Kennedy-Hayes (née McDonnell), Pennywell Road, late of Sew and Sew Shop.

Sister of the late Ann, mother of the late Alan. Survived by husband William, son Jason, Father Seamus, sisters Marian, Lorraine, Rita, Teresa, brother Fergus, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and large circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.