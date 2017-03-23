Deaths in Limerick - March 23, 2017

THE death has occurred of Jo Timoney (née Stack), Black Abbey, Adare and formerly of Moyvane.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Bryan Timoney. Suddenly at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Frances, son Pat, sister Marie, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Nicholas' Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Reidy, Kilmoreen, Kildimo, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brother Pat (England). Sadly missed by his nieces and nephew, cousins, large circle of friends, kind neighbours and heartbroken cousins Aine and Bernard.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Kildimo. Requiem on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jane Cronin (née Gallahue), Barnagurrahy, Anglesborough, Kilmallock, via Mitchelstown. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family Jane. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) and mother of Liam, Patrick and Joe.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Ann, Siobhán and Martha, grandchildren Billy, Ava, Tom, Jack, Gráinne, Padráig, Dylan, Kian and Oisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal Friday afternoon to Anglesborough Church to arrive at 1.15pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sr. Columba (Bridget) Ryan, Good Shepherd Convent, Pennywell and late of Menlough, Ballinasloe.

Sr. Columba passed away peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Patsy, her Sisters in community, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Pennywell Road on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road on Saturday for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Prenderville (née McDonagh), Glenmore Avenue, Janesboro and Ballyneety, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Edward (Ned). Deeply regretted by her daughters Rose (Kiely), Evelyn (Godfrey), Noreen (Hoare), sons Edward and David, sister Margaret (Shanahan), brothers David and Johnny McDonagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Friday, from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mt.St.Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Denis O'Connell, Meenoline North, Templeglantine, at St. Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.

Denis, husband of the late Ita; deeply regretted by his loving sons James (Purt, Abbeyfeale), Dan and Maurice, daughters Hannah and Helen, sisters Kathleen and Ita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm, followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of The Most Holy Trinity Templeglantine. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine.