Deaths in Limerick - March 22, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary (Sissy) Kavanagh (née O'Driscoll), Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston, late of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, peacefully at St Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Beloved wife of the late Myles. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday at 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Frawley, St Paul's Nursing Home and formerly of Ballyneale, Ballingarry, peacefully in the wonderful care of St Paul's.

Survived by her sisters Margaret (Hourigan) and Mary (O'Regan), brother John (Sydney), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Paul's on Wednesday from 6pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Paul's at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Rathkeale.

The death has occurred of Keith Mungovan, formerly of Cliona Park, Moyross, passed away in Denmark. Very deeply regretted by his mother Geraldine and family.

Memorial Mass, will be celebrated for Keith, in St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, at 6pm on Friday.

The death has occurred of Jane Cronin (née Gallahue), Barnagurrahy, Anglesborough, Kilmallock, via Mitchelstown, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) and mother of Liam, Patrick and Joe. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters-in-law Ann, Siobhán and Martha, grandchildren Billy, Ava, Tom, Jack, Gráinne, Padráig, Dylan, Kian and Oisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.