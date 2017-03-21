Deaths in Limerick - March 21, 2017

THE death has occurred of Sr. Breid O'Dwyer, Good Shepherd Sisters, Roxboro Road, passed away peacefully in St Paul's Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Angela, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Good Shepherd community, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Roxboro Rd. on Tuesday from 4pm-8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Wednesday for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) Landers, Murroe, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Gerard, Timothy and John, daughters Helen and Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport, Wednesday from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Giltinan, Ballywilliam, Rathkeale, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

James (Jim) beloved husband of Claire, loving father of Marie (Wright), Brid (Evans), Peg, Sean, Joan, and Nola, adored grandad of Tara, Nollaig, Lois, Darren, Jack, and Dara. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Tom and Gareth, daughter-in-law Triona, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home, Rathkeale Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Derek O'Shea, Tullaha, Broadford, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his father Joe, mother Marianne (nee Carroll), brothers Alan and Pádraig, sisters Pamela and Joanne, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Cullen (née Mangan), Cliona Park, Moyross, peacefully in Milford Hospice.

Marie, beloved wife of the recently deceased Tom and dearest mother of Ger, Ashling (Cronin) and James. Deeply regretted by her sister Patsy, brother Anthony, son-in-law Kieran, daughter-in-law Carmel, grandsons Jordan, Darragh and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm. Removal at 7:30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.