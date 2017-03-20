Deaths in Limerick - March 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Patrick Roche, O’Malley Park, Southill, late of St. Munchin's Street, the 12th Battalion and Star Rover and Black Diamond Soccer, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving children Patrick, Martin, Mary, Cyril, Gerard, Geraldine, Valerie and Peter, brothers Cyril and Peter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Lane, Fort Elizabeth, Manister.

Beloved husband of Niamh (nee O'Sullivan) and much loved father of Jack, Eabha and Daniel. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, parents Bridget and Jack, mother in law Maura, father in law Donal, brothers Tim, Denis, Kevin, Francis, Stephen and Daniel, sisters Aileen, Christine, Brid and Sarah, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his parents' residence (Fort Elizabeth, Manister) on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Manister. Funeral after to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Flannery (née Sheahan), Lower Carey’s Road, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved father of Margaret, Tommy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Helen and Amy, grandchildren Kevin, Eadaoin, James, Luke, Zoe, Padraig and Maggie, brother Michael, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Carroll (née O'Neill), Toureen, Croom, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff Milford Care Centre after a long illness, bravely borne.

Beloved wife of the late John, very deeply regretted by her daughters Muriel Alma and Ursula (McDermott), son in law John, grandchildren JC and Eva, brother Michael, sister Eilish (Purcell), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing on Monday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Carr), Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty Beg, Ballynanty, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mary Collopy, sons Alan, Liam, Thomas & Patrick, fourteen grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Hogan, Duntryleague, Galbally.

Predeceased by his brothers Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila, son Jack, daughters Anne and Eilis and her partner James, grandson Fionn, brothers Donie (Bansha), Pat (Scotland), Gerard (Kilfeacle), sister Marie (Power, Tramore), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Joseph Brendan (Dr. B.) Fitzpatrick, 21 Dalglish Park, Moyross, formerly of Delmege Park and Lenihan Ave, Prospect, late CIE, peacefully at the Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Predeceased by his son Brendan. Dearly loved father of Mary, Kevin, Hannah and Lizzie. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.