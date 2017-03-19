Deaths in Limerick - March 19, 2017

The death has occurred of Mary Carroll, née O'Neill, Toureen, Croom, Limerick

On March 18, 2017. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff Milford Care Centre after a long illness, bravely borne. Beloved wife of the late John, very deeply regretted by her daughters Muriel Alma and Ursula (McDermott), son in law John, grandchildren JC and Eva, brother Michael, sister Eilish (Purcell), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing on Monday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Croom. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon requiem Mass to Relig Mhuire, Croom. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Eileen Flannery, nee Sheahan, of Lower Carey’s Road, Limerick City, Limerick

On March 18, 2017. Peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved father of Margaret, Tommy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Helen and Amy, grandchildren Kevin, Eadaoin, James, Luke, Zoe, Padraig and Maggie, brother Michael, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Dominican Church.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Lane, Fort Elizabeth, Manister, Limerick

Beloved husband of Niamh and much loved father of Jack, Eabha & Daniel. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, parents Bridget & Jack, mother in law Maura, father in law Donal, brothers Tim, Denis, Kevin, Francis, Stephen & Daniel, sister's Aileen, Christine, Brid & Sarah, sister in law, brother in law, niece's, nephew's, relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at his parent's residence (Fort Elizabeth, Manister) on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St.Michaels Church Manister. Funeral after to the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Roche, O’Malley Park, Southill, Limerick City, Limerick

Late of St. Munchin's Street, the 12th Battalion and Star Rovers and Black Diamond Soccer. Paddy passed away peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Deeply regretted by his loving children Patrick, Martin, Mary, Cyril, Gerard, Geraldine, Valerie and Peter, brothers Cyril & Peter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday, March 21, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Holy Family Church, Southill. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Sean Madden, New Line, Grange, Limerick

Late of Roadstone, Ballineena and Ballyneety, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; deeply regretted by his loving wife Patsy, daughters Margaret and Philomena, son John, adored goga to Lorraine, James and Luke, sisters Phil, Mairead and Teresa, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 5.30pm to 8pm on Monday. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's & St. Brigid's Church, Grange. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connell (née Franklin), Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick

Angela passed away peacefully in Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Tony, Jimmy, Brenda, John and Sheila, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, good friend Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, March 20, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland or Down Syndrome Limerick.