Deaths in Limerick - March 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Angela O’Connell (née Franklin), Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street, Limerick City, Limerick

Angela passed away peacefully in Roseville Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her children Marie, Tony, Jimmy, Brenda, John and Sheila, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Michael, good friend Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, March 20, from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland or Down Syndrome Limerick.

The death has occurred of Michael Cantilon, Sullane Crescent, Raheen

Late of Limerick City Council, March 16, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of Watermans Lodge, Ballina. Beloved husband of Maura. Dearly loved father of Colette, Ciara, Deirdre and Keith. Predeceased by his sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by his brother Dermot, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 10 adored grandchildren, relatives, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Watermans Lodge, Ballina and Alzheimer Society of Ireland (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Myra Hourihan née Fitzpatrick, of Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballysimon, Limerick

Beloved wife of late Frank and mother of the late Eileen predeceased by her sisters Kay & Breda and brother Michael and sadly missed by her loving sons Fintan, Michael and David,sister Joan and brothers David & JJ, daughters-in-law Helen, Claire and Nina, sisters-in-law Eithne, Oonagh, Pauline, Ann, Marie and Eileen, bothers-in-law Noel and Dermot, grandchildren Molly, James, Ciara, Myles and Arabella, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 noon on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12.15. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.