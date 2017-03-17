Deaths in Limerick, March 17, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Cantilon, Sullane Crescent, Raheen

Late of Limerick City Council, March 16, 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of Watermans Lodge, Ballina. Beloved husband of Maura. Dearly loved father of Colette, Ciara, Deirdre and Keith. Predeceased by his sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by his brother Dermot, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 10 adored grandchildren, relatives, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Watermans Lodge, Ballina and Alzheimer Society of Ireland (Limerick Branch).

The death has occurred of Myra Hourihan née Fitzpatrick, of Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballysimon, Limerick

Beloved wife of late Frank and mother of the late Eileen predeceased by her sisters Kay & Breda and brother Michael and sadly missed by her loving sons Fintan, Michael and David,sister Joan and brothers David & JJ, daughters-in-law Helen, Claire and Nina, sisters-in-law Eithne, Oonagh, Pauline, Ann, Marie and Eileen, bothers-in-law Noel and Dermot, grandchildren Molly, James, Ciara, Myles and Arabella, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 noon on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12.15. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) O’Shaughnessy of Lower Church Road, Raheen, Limerick

Tom passed away suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Stephen, Thomas & Sinéad. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Aoife & Uta, granddaughter Tara, brothers Joe & Christopher, sisters Elizabeth, Theresa, Margaret & Anette, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday Mrch 19 from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Monday, March 20, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Heart foundation.

The death has occurred of Keith Mungovan, Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick City, Limerick

Keith, passed away in Denmark. Very deeply regretted by his mother Geraldine and family.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Further details contact Cross' Funeral Homes on 061-410744.

The death has occurred of Phil O’Brien (née O'Connor), Late of Parkview Drive, Greystones, Limerick

Phil passed away peacefully in Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne & Mary, son Eoin, brother Donie, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, March 16, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday (March 18th) for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O’Neill, of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Limerick

Died suddenly in Turre, Spain on March 14, 2017. Son of the late Jackie. Lovingly remembered by his mother Bernie. Partner Wendy. Brothers Lance, Pat & Michael. Sisters Anna, Miriam & Ber. Son Seán. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Cremation taking place in Spain. Memorial Mass in St. Patricks & Brigids Church Kilteely this Sunday (19th March 2017) at 11am.