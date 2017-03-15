Deaths in Limerick - March 15, 2017

THE death has occurred of Anne Fitzgibbon, Knockane Road, Newcastle West, at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Irene (Moone), Betty (Whelan), brother Jim, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Jasmine Unit St Ita's Hospital.

The death has occurred of Joan Clarson (formerly Cullinane – nee Storan), peacefully in the exceptional care of the Staff of Marymount University Hospice, Cork.

Joan, wife of the late Michael J Cullinane and John Clarson. Much loved mother of Seamus Cullinane and Maura (Twomey).

Very sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Fiona, Conor and Jack, daughter-in-law Sandra, son-in-law John, her sister Sr. Kathleen, brothers Michael, Fr. Willie and Thomas. Predeceased by her sister Nora and brother John. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, cousins, the extended Storan, Cullinane & Clarson Families and her kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Bennis' Funeral Home, Ballyagran on Wednesday from 6.30pm with removal at 9pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Castletown Conyers Cemetery. Enquiries to Sextons Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Phil O'Brien (née O'Connor), late of Parkview Drive, Greystones, peacefully in Thorpes Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Anne & Mary, son Eoin, brother Donie, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday for 10am Mass. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.