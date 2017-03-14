Deaths in Limerick - March 14, 2017

THE death has occurred of Rita O'Connor (née McCarthy), Oaklawns, Castletroy, peacefully in St. John’s Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Francis and Edward, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Louie- Josephine, brother Tom, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Donoghmore. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Donoghmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

The death has occurred of Ulrich Szabong, Mount Trenchard, Foynes.

Funeral talk in Kingdom Hall, Jahovas Witness' Shannon on Tuesday, March 14, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Geary, Rathpalatine, Broadford, peacefully at The Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, daughters Mary (Mullins), Áine (Quilligan) and Deirdre (Coleman), son David, sons-in-law Paul, Pat and Noel, daughter-in-law Helen (Nestor), grandchildren, brothers Timmy, Michael and Jim, sister Helen Condon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary DeLoughry (née Prendergast), Mayorstone Drive, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Ciaran, Eithne, Una, Niall & Íde.

Deeply regretted by her brother Billy, sister Maeve, son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Eilis and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Finn, sister-in-law Patty, nephews, nieces, her good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre mortuary on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Thursday after 12.30pm Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre c/o Griffin’s Funerals.