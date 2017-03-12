Deaths in Limerick this weekend - March 11 & 12, 2017

The death has occurred of Paud (Patrick) Mulrooney, of Limerick, Kilkee and Toronto, who passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on March 8, 2017 in Toronto. Beloved husband of Mary for almost 50 years. Loving father of Deirdre, Darragh, Patrick and Richard. Cherished grandfather of Sophie, Dermot and Sarah. A further Mass of commemoration will be held in Ireland at a future date.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Hanley (née O'Brien), of Tulla, Emly, Tipperary / Ballylanders, Limerick, in the loving care of the staff of St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and son James. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Nora, sons Michael and Ger, sister Nora Jones (London), daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Ailish, Jennifer, Patrick, Christopher, Shane and James, great-grandchildren Sophie and Rohan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence this Monday, March 13, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 14, in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Ballylanders cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Hannon, of Collins Avenue, Kincora Park and late of Sean Hueston Place, Limerick city, and Limerick Docks. Survived by wife Marie, daughters Collette and Miriam, son David, brothers Christy and Charlie, sisters Marie, Patsy and Pauline, grandchildren Dean, Danielle, Evan, Kelly, Lynn, Roy, Shane, David, Erin and Alex, sons in law, daughters in law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, from 5.30pm with removal 7pm to Holy Family Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 14, at 11am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Henebry, of Ardnamoher, Galbally, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cathy, son Paul, daughter Tracey, stepdaughters Sharon, Salena and Stephenie, brothers Michael, Bill, Lar, Johnny, Dan, Pat, sisters Anne (Mc Loughlin, Dublin), Helen (Morrissey, Bansha), mother-in-law Mary Heffernan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence Monday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Galbally Church for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Vera Kiely (née Clery), of Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle, who passed away peacefully in Milford Hospice. Beloved wife of Noel & dearest mother of Andrew, Raymond, Kenneth, Stuart, Stephen & the late Trevor. Deeply regretted by her family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Doris, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, March 13, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 14, at 11am. Followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Tom Scanlon, of Knockfinish, Athea. Survived by his wife Margaret (Peg), nephews Seamus and John, family relatives and friends. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday, March 13, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St Bartholomew's Church, Athea. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 14, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery.