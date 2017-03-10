Deaths in Limerick - March 10, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Nursing Home) of Kathleen (Kitty) DILLON (née Devaney). Formerly of Keeper View Terrace, Athlunkard Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her nephew & nieces Danny, Charlotte & Agnes Murphy, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews and members of the Dillon family.

Removal from Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate to St. Mary’s Church on Sunday (March. 12) at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday (March. 13) at 11am with burial after in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at CUH) of Arthur Ellis of Owenmore Drive, Raheen Heights, Limerick (formerly of Ballsbridge, Dublin).

Late Tailor, Lower Mallow Street.,

Beloved husband of Jean and dearly loved father of Sharon, Audrey and Arthur. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Avril, grandchildren Keith, Alex, Eoin, Sarah and Lydia, Molly, Kate and Emily, brothers Tommy, Stuart, and Charles, sister Patti, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm with removal from his home on Monday to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork for private cremation.

The death has occurred (Peaceful at St. Michaels nursing home, Caherconlish) of Jo (Johanna) Fitzgerald of St. Anthony's, Coolalough, Hospital.

Sister of the late Nellie Frawley and deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Alice, Brother Sean, sister-in-law Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital from 5pm on Saturday followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Knockainey.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the Hill cemetery, Knockainey.

The death has occurred of Anna Flaherty (née McLoughlin) of Blaine, Athea.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea this Friday between 6pm and 8pm, arriving on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St. Bartholomew's Church.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

House strictly private.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Bernadete (Bernie) Hayes of DeValera Park, Thomondgate (late of Krups).

Survived by her nieces Audrey, Collette and her nephew Kieran(maher); grandnephews Cian, Conor, Finn, Evan, Liam, Kyle, Luke, grandnieces Phoebe and Fia; sisters Betty and Kathleen; brother Jimmy; brothers-in-law Donal, Denis, Patrick and Noel; sister-in-law Sally and lifelong friend May, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Lower Gerard Griffin Street on Sunday, March 12 from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Munchin's Church.

Requiem Mass Monday, March 13 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Laurence (Extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Noel (Nollaig) Kelly (Ó CEALLAIGH) of 'Woodcote', Ballyclough.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, son Richard, daughters Anne (Dolan) and Helen, sister Moyna, brothers Peter and Donal, grandchildren Jennifer, Sophie, Darragh, Eoin, Hugh and Conor, daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law Mac and Kevin, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballyclough until 8pm this Friday with removal on Saturday, March 11, to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen for 12noon Mass.

Private burial later.

The death has occurred of Tom Fox, Mayorstone Gardens and late of Banogue.

Beloved husband of the late May, dearest father of Sean, Mary and Aine, devoted grandad to Elio and Joshua. Brother of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann (Sheahan), daughter-in-law Lydia, son-in-law Patrick, his many relatives and friends.

Removal from Griffin’s Funeral Home at 6.30pm this Friday, to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Banogue Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James O'Riordan, East Singland Road, Garryowen, suddenly at his residence.

Late Accountant & Treasurer of Limerick Walking Club.

Suddenly, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Removal from Cross' Funeral Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street at 7pm this Friday to St. Brigid's Church, St. Patrick's Road.

Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.