Deaths in Limerick - March 9, 2017

THE death has occurred of David J Meehan, The Height, Knockaderry, peacefully at Lir Nursing Home, Tournafulla.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and his daughter Josie (Conroy). Deeply regretted by his daughters, Margaret and Eileen (Tournafulla) Majella (Ardagh) and Lily (Ballingrane). His sons John (Milford) and David (Coolcappagh) and Michael (Cork). Nephew John Sullivan, Nieces Phil Murphy and Patsy Markham. Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Sons in law, Daughters in law, Sisters in law. Relatives and Friends.

Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home Newcastle West, Thursday from 5pm - 8pm, with removal to Knockaderry Church. Requiem Mass at 12pm on Friday with burial afterwards to Kilcolman East Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Fox, Mayorstone Gardens and late of Banogue.

Beloved husband of the late May, dearest father of Sean, Mary and Aine, devoted grandad to Elio and Joshua. Brother of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by his sister Ann (Sheahan), daughter-in-law Lydia, son-in-law Patrick, his many relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Banogue Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James O'Riordan, East Singland Road, Garryowen, suddenly at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.