Deaths in Limerick - March 8, 2017

THE death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Wyse (née Walsh), Moylish Crescent, Ballynanty Beg, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel and Mother of the late Gary and Ger. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt.St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Tierney, Eyon, Murroe, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Ann Ryan (Hollyford) and Bridget Killane (Killimer), brother Simon, nephews, niece, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday from 6 pm with removal at 8pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Boher. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Sweeney (née McLaughlin), Walnut Drive, Caherdavin Heights and formerly of Buncrana, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of James. Dearly loved mother of Anamarie, Kieran and Karl. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Vincent, daughter-in-law Máire, grandchildren Clara, Adam and Ferdia, brothers Philip and William, sisters Sarah and Bridie, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Christ the King, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of William Ryan, Drominboy, Lisnagry, in Wembley, London.

Son of the late Patrick and Kitty Ryan. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Tim, Martin and Michael, sisters Mary Shanahan, Peggy Collins and Joan Costello, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home on Friday from 6 pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Peter McMahon, Killahora, Glounthaune and late of Ardagh, peacefully after a long illness, in the presence of his loving family and in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, Mount Desert.

Peter, late of C&C, dearly beloved husband of Ita and much loved father of Aoife and Fergal. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sisters Bernie, Monica and Mary, brother Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal at 6pm on Friday evening from Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood Glanmire to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Little Island.

The death has occurred of Maureen Kiely, Barna and Ballinamuddy, Galbally. Peacefully in the loving care of Mairead and staff of Deerpark Nursing Home, Lattin.

Maureen. Predeceased by her brothers Jerry and Jim. Deeply regretted by her brothers Tom, John and Donal, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Audrey (Lily) Enright (née Smith), Knockanes, Patrickswell, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Martin, daughters Katherine, Blaise, Therese, Christi, Mary and Ann, sons Martin, Brendan and Brian, brothers, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, and her friends.

Reposing this Thursday in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with Removal at 7pm to Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Funeral on Friday after 11.30am Requiem Mass to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.