Deaths in Limerick - March 7, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Tuohy (née Madigan), Montpelier, O'Briens Bridge, peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tom, daughter Majella, son-in-law Hugh, granddaughter Emily, brothers T.J. And Austin, sister Monica, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece Martina, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell on Wednesday from 5.30pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Joe Roche, Bourke Avenue, Edward Street, late of Clarina Avenue and late Limerick Handballer.

Very deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Pamela and Jessica, sons Joe and Paul, grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Josephs's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John McSweeney, Landsdowne Gardens, Ennis Road, late of Hogan Avenue and Lannigans, peacefully at St. Camillus' Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Tony & Tom, sisters Helen & Bridget, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church. Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.