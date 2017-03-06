Deaths in Limerick - March 6, 2017

THE death has occurred of Brendan McMahon, Limerick city, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Beloved father of Marguerite, Catherine, Ian, Mary-Rose and Fiona and grandfather of Brendan. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Eugene and daughter-in-law Betsey, sister-in-law Betty McMahon, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial at Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa Leonard (née O'Dea),Kilteely, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, twin brother Ted, sisters-in-law, step-daughters, step-son, nephews,nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing Tuesday at Ryans Funeral Home Pallasgreen at 6.30 pm with removal at 8 pm to Kilteely Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Tony Prendergast, formerly of Castlebarracks, Limerick city and late of London, UK and Keanes Bakery.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters, son, grandson Jude, granddaughters Molly and Ellie, great-grandaughter Jasmine, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11am followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 3pm.