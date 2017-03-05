Deaths in Limerick - March 5, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Lenihan (née Breen), Ballygoughlin and formerly Kinard, Glin, peacefully with her family and the loving staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

ster Bridget. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter Orla, sons Morgan and Maurice, son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Martin, Killian, Emear, Cormac, Lorna, Aidan and Shane who is forever with us.

Mary will also be sadly missed by her brothers Patrick, Tom and Morgan, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael Crotty, Crean, Athlacca, formerly of Limerick County Council, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Michael, deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Paul, Darren and Christopher, daughter Linda, grandchildren Benjamin, Olivia and Noah, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law John, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Meanus, at 11.30am Tuesday for Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Bruff Cemetery,

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.