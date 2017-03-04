Deaths in Limerick - March 4, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael Sheehan, St. Patrick's Avenue, St. Mary's Park, Limerick.

Brother of the late Timmy. Deeply regretted by nieces, nephews, extended family, grandnieces, grandmothers, Michael's very kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm, followed by Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard St. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Old Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eric McNamara, Glencar, Corbally Road, formerly of Shannon R.F.C. and Thomond Swimming Club, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Dearly loved husband of Nancy, Dad to Róisín and Donnacha, Nada to his beloved grandchildren Joseph and Mathew, Róisín, Aoibhinn and Eric. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law David Fitzgerald, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Jim, nephew and nieces and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.am with burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary-Rose Arnold (née Sheehan), Abbeyvale, Corbally, late of the Sandmall, peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home.

Dearest mother of Kim and Lisa and adored grandma of Faye, David, Shannon, Georgina and Florence. Deeply regretted by brothers Tony, Dave, Sean and Joe, sisters Ann, Eileen, Teresa and Phil, her beloved nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church on Monday for 12.30pm Mass. Private cremation later.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barry, Assumpta Park, Newcastle West, peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home.

Daughter of the late John Joe and Bridget Barry. Survived by her brothers Michael, Tony and Donal, sisters Joan, Pat and Marie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm to 7.30pm, arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Mondayt 11.30am with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.