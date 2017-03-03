Deaths in Limerick - March 3, 2017

THE death has occurred of Padhraic Moran, Mill Road, Corbally and Cliff Road, Ballybunion, following a tragic accident.

Beloved husband of Anne. Cherished son of Mai and the late Michael. Dearly loved brother of Micko, Peter, Diarmuid and Kerry. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to St John’s Church, Ballybunion on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Grace Martin (née McNally) Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle and formerly of Cobh, Co. Cork, peacefully at University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Victoria and the late John. Sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law Richard, grandchildren William and Jonathan, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Saturday at 1pm. Private burial at a later date.

The death has occurred of Alice Walsh (née O'Brien), Marian Terrace, Galbally.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family. sons Pat and Thomas, daughter Úna (Hanrahan, Ballindangan, Mitchelstown), son-in-law John, sister-in-law Bridget, grandchildren Séan and Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally this Saturday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Arriving at Galbally Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Neill (née O'Brien), Lisheen Park, Patrickswell and late of Garryowen and Limerick Shoe Factory, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre.

Sister of the late Breda Murray and Molsy Grey. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Michael and Thomas, daughters Breda, Mary, Joanne, Barbara, carol and Pamela, their father Mike, her fourteen grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Dolores, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Saturday from 6pm, with removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, late Ambulance Driver, HSE, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Rose. Dearly loved father of Gerard, Kevin, Noel, Michael, Nessan and Séamus. Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Valerie and Margaret, cherished grandchildren Kevin and Hilary, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery. House private.

The death has occurred of Mary Rose Arnold (née Sheehan), Abbeyvale, Corbally and late of the Sandmall, peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home.

Dearest mother of Kim and Lisa and adored grandma of Faye, David, Shannon, Georgina and Florence. Deeply regretted by brothers Tony, Dave, Sean and Joe, sisters Ann, Eileen, Teresa and Phil, her beloved nieces & nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church on Monday for 12.30pm Mass. Private cremation later.