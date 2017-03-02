Deaths in Limerick - March 2, 2017

THE death has occurred of Noel Christopher O'Brien, Fairgreen, Ballysimon, suddenly.

Predeceased by his parents Phyllis and Jimmy O'Brien and daughter Aisling. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Ann, sons, daughters, eleven grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 11am followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 3pm.

The death has occurred of Sr. Dympna Clancy,Salesian Sisters, Westbury, Corbally and formerly of Glencanane, Kildysart, Clare, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her Salesian sisters, brothers Louis, Paul, Jim and Tommy, sisters Mary and Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at St Nicholas' Church, Westbury on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Rita Bedford (née Aylmer), Sarsfield Park, Rosbrien, late supervisor, Noonan Cleaning.

Rita died peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Harry and dearest mother of Alan, Liam, Patrice and Phillip. Deeply regretted by brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery.