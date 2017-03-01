Deaths in Limerick - March 1, 2017

THE death has occurred of Mary Mortell (née O'Donovan), Ballykeeffe, Limerick City and formerly of French’s Villas, Cork. Mary died in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Rosemary, Brian and Elizabeth. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons-in-law, Eamonn and Gerard, daughter-in-law Margaret, sisters Breda and Lily, brothers Tom, Leo and Paul, her much loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends and staff of Mortell’s, Roches Street.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Funeral on Thursday after 12 noon Mass to Mungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brigid (Biddy) McGrath (née Mulholland), Keataville, Janesboro, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearest mother of Bernard, Noreen (Adkin), Mike and Mariajean (Geary). Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Leo and Jon, daughters-in-law Brenda and Joan, grandchildren Chris, Joseph, Robert, Michael, Amanda, Alex, T.J. and Charlie, granddaughter-in-law Andra, sisters Myriam (Sr. Dolores), Jean and Margaret, sisters-in-law Breda and Ann, nieces, nephews, her carer Geraldine, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Funeral on Saturday, March 4th, after 10am Mass to Kilmurry Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Galvin (née Hogan), Moorestown, Kilfinane, peacefully after a long illness in the care of the staff at Brookfield Care Centre, Leamlara.

Wife of the late Liam. She will be sadly missed by her son Harry, daughters Claire and Fiona, grandchildren John, Lucy, Bridgette and Josette.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, Wednesday from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Cashel Road, Tipperary. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Penny Dinners.