Deaths in Limerick - February 28, 2017

THE death has occurred of Christopher O'Dwyer, Corbally and late of Limerick Corporation, peacefully at Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina.

Beloved husband of Helen, deeply missed by his son Brian, daughters Sinead, Clodagh and Mairead, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Henry, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Mary Graham Kelly, Glendora Avenue, Caherdavin Heights.

Deeply regretted by husband Dave, sons, Jack and Isaac, Father Christopher Graham, brothers Kenneth, Christopher, sister Mellissa, nieces, nephews all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Mary Brouder (née Cunningham), Ahawilk, Feohanagh, peacefully, in her 101st year at her residence. Wife of the late John.

Deeply regretted by her son Tim, granddaughter Nicola, grandsons Shane and Damien, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sexton's Funeral Home, Broadford on Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Feohanagh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Aughlish Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née Rainsford), Madaboy, Murroe, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Mary Dunne. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Nora, Mai and Margaret, sons in law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, sister Nonie Ward, nephew, niece, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Wednesday from 6pm, with removal at 8 pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.