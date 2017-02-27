Deaths in Limerick - February 27, 2017

THE death has occurred of James (Jim) Moloney, Spittle, Glenroe, formerly of Ballinamona, Hospital, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy, sons Donal and Padraig, grandchildren Cora, Shaun, Lana, Paul and James, daughters-in-law Caroline and Vera, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Bridget, Kitty and Mary-Theresa, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Darragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit Mid-West University Hospital.

The death has occurred of Vincent Duggan, Stonepark, Meelick formerly of London and Kilmallock, peacefully at his residence.

Deeply missed by his wife Kate, sons Brendan, Paul and Sean, daughters Fiona and Kiera, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Luke, Joseph, Robert and Stephen, Orlaigh and Niamh, brothers Raymond and Cyril, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St John the Baptist Church, Meelick. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 am, burial afterwards to Kilmallock Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Dante, Greenfields, late HSE Training Services, Dooradoyle, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Son of the late Tom and Mary Dante and brother of the late Neil. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends, the staff and trainees at HSE Dooradoyle, and also his special friend Michelle.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal to Brothers of Charity, Upton, Cork, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ruth Campbell (née Best), Ballinamona, Hospital, late of South Africa and Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone, peacefully at home.

Wife of the late Derek, survived by daughters Margaret, Jessie and Frances, sons-in-law Vivian, Charles and James, granddaughters, brother Willie-Robert and sister Kezia, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Jessie Rogers' residence, Ballinamona, Hospital on Monday evening. Funeral service on Tuesday at 11.30am at Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Rd, Caherdavin, followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Sean O'Shaughnessy, Glenquin, Strand, peacefully at St. John's Hospital.

Father of the late Donal. Survived by wife Breda, sons Pat and Paul and daughter Joanne, sister Nell, daughter-in-law- Kathy, brother-in-law Mike, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Ashford Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial in Monagea Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation care of St. John's Hospital.