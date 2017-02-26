The death has occurred (peacefully) of Ruth Campbell (née Best) of Ballinamona, Hospital, County Limerick. Late of Ballygawley, Tyrone and South Africa.

Wife of the late Derek. Survived by daughters Margaret, Jessie and Frances; sons-in-law Vivian, Charles and James; granddaughters; brother Willie-Robert and sister Kezia, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter’s, (Jessie Rogers) residence, Ballinamona, Hospital on Monday evening with funeral service on Tuesday at 11.30am at Limerick Baptist Church, Old Cratloe Road Caherdavin.

Cremation will then take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The death has occurred of Theresa Brew of New Road, Kileely, Limerick. Late of Ard na Rí Nursing Home, Bruff.

Survived by her nieces, Mary Gorey, Carol O'Brien, Geraldine Walters; nephews, Noel, Willie and Ber Lyons and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross' Funeral Home from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St Munchin's Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breeda Keane (née Richardson) of Garnalina, Galbally.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Richie; sons Pat (Bridgetown, Co Clare) and Eric; daughters Kathleen (Walsh, Birdhill), Vera (Howard, Rathcormac), Yvonne (Crowe, Burgess, Nenagh); brothers Denny (Galbally), Charlie (Emly); sister Philomena (Martin, Killmallock), sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday with remains arriving at Galbally Church at 8.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Galbally Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frank Taylor of Vizes Court, St Joseph's Street, Limerick city. Late of Garryowen Road.

Survived by daughters Annette, Helen, Regina; sisters Annette, Marie; brother Robert; grandchildren Scott, Rebecca, Tara-Clare, sons-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, from 5:30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Laura Murphy of Mungret Court, Watergate, Limerick. Late of the Presentation Convent.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family - sons Raymond, John and Michael, brothers Andrew and Joe, sisters Theresa, Martha, Joan, Christina and Regina, grandchildren Amber and Dionne, other relatives and friends.

Removal from Cross’ Funeral Home at 5pm this Sunday to St John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Monday, at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occured of Dennis O’Regan (peacefully at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in his 94th year). Formerly of Banogue Cross, Croom County Limerick.

Husband of the late Jean and brother of the late Kathleen Dore, Banogue Cross. Survived by his daughter Kay, Nieces Anne O'Kelly and Helen Shine, Nephews, Jim and Kevin Dore,

Private Cremation in Oxford at a later date.