The death has occurred (suddenly) of Laura Murphy of Mungret Court, Watergate, Limerick. Late of the Presentation Convent.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family - sons Raymond, John and Michael, brothers Andrew and Joe, sisters Theresa, Martha, Joan, Christina and Regina, grandchildren Amber and Dionne, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home from 3pm on Sunday followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Monday, at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred (at University Hospital Limerick) of John Bowen of Shanbally, Abbeyfeale.

Son of Seán and Mary (Culloty); brother of Niamh (Curtin) and the late Sinéad; brother-in-law of Shane, nephew of Fr Paddy and Hugh Culloty. Deeply regretted by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, uncles, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home until 8pm this Saturday followed by removal on Sunday to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Funeral afterwards to Rath Cemetery Tralee, arriving at 3.45pm (approx).

House private on Sunday please.

The death has occured of Dennis O’Regan (peacefully at John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, in his 94th year). Formerly of Banogue Cross, Croom County Limerick.

Husband of the late Jean and brother of the late Kathleen Dore, Banogue Cross. Survived by his daughter Kay, Nieces Anne O'Kelly and Helen Shine, Nephews, Jim and Kevin Dore,

Private Cremation in Oxford at a later date.

