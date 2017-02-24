Deaths in Limerick - February 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Laura Murphy, Mungret Court, Watergate, late of the Presentation Convent, suddenly.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Raymond, John and Michael, brothers Andrew and Joe, sisters Theresa, Martha, Joan, Christina and Regina, grandchildren Amber and Dionne, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Sunday, from 3pm followed by removal at 5pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Monday, at 11am followed by Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) FITZGERALD (née O'Connell), Castleknock and late of Bulgaden at Elm Green Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Billy and mother of Anne, Mimi, Noírín, Claudie, William, Pat, Kevin and Paul. She will be sadly missed by all her children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Christy, extended family and friends.

Removal to arrive on Friday at The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards at Castleknock Churchyard. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Browne, Catherine McAuley House, Bishop Street and late of Truagh, Co. Clare.

Sr. Margaret passed away peacefully in the loving care of the sisters and staff at Catherine McAuley House, in her 103rd year. Deeply regretted by the Sisters of Mercy, her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great-grand nephews and great-grand nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Friday from 3pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Bowen, Shanbally, Abbeyfeale, at University Hospital Limerick.

John, son of Seán and Mary (Culloty), brother of Niamh (Curtin) and the late Sinéad, brother-in-law of Shane, nephew of Fr. Paddy and Hugh Culloty; deeply regretted by his parents, sister, brother-in-law, uncles, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at home on Friday and Saturday from 2pm until 8pm both days. Removal on Sunday to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Rath Cemetery Tralee, arriving at 3.45pm approx. House private on Sunday please.