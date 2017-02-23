Deaths in Limerick - February 23, 2017

THE death has occurred of Noel Ryan, Lower Gouig, Castleconnell, peacefully at his home sorrounded by his loving family.

adly missed by his loving wife Marie, son Alan, daughters Laura and Elaine, daughter in law Trish, Elaine's partner John, grandchildren Jack, Blake and Emily, stepsons Darragh and Dean, sisters Patricia and Veronica, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church Castleconnell on Friday for 11.30am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Stradbally cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Bridget Violet Quilligan, Rathkeale, peacefully in the presence of her family at St. James Hospital.

Dearly loved daughter of Patrick and Bridget. Deeply regretted by her sisters Kathleen and Lora, brothers Jim and Dan, grandmother Kate, nieces, uncles, cousins, brother-in-law Patrick, best friend Nora, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 2pm, followed by removal at 4pm to St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to St. Joseph's Cemetery, Rathkeale.