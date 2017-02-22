Deaths in Limerick - February 22, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael (Mike) O'Brien, Ashmount, Raheen and Herbertstown, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father to Laura and Neil. Deeply regretted by his sister Lil (O’Rourke) and brother Eamonn and Laura’s fiànce Sam, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballinard Cemetery, Herbertstown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Rainsford), Kylemore Villas, Corbally Road, Corbally, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Jack and her children Peggy, Martin and William. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, John and Patrick, daughters-in-law Chris, Anne, Julianne and Cecilia, sister Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home Thursday from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Inch St. Laurence Cemetery, Caherconlish.