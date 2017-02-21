Deaths in Limerick - February 21, 2017

THE death has occurred of Ella Ahern, Garrygloss House, Cratloe, Athea, peacefully at home.

Survived by her heartbroken parents Therese and Michael, sisters Molly and Hazel, grandparents Nellie and Mossie, Theresa and John, aunts, uncles, grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, schoolmates, a large circle of friends and Ella’s pet dog Skittles.

Reposing at St. Bartholomew’s Church Athea on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross cemetery Athea. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. John’s Cancer Ward Crumlin.

The death has occurred of David Terry, Glasgow Park, Roxboro, at University Hospital Limerick.

Brother of the late Antoinette. Very deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, son Jonathan, daughter Aimee, sisters Lorroine, Rebecca, brothers Arthur and Toney, grandchildren, all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt.St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robin O'Flynn, Lynwood Park, St. Patrick's Road, unexpectedly at home.

Beloved husband of the late Marie and dearest father of Denis, Stella and Robert. Deeply regretted by his family, daughters-in-law Anette and Melanie, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren Donna, Darragh, Shane, Cillian, Farah and Arlie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.30pm. Removal at 6pm to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road. Funeral on Friday after 11am Mass to Mt. St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.