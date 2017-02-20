Deaths in Limerick - February 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Sister Agatha Ryan, Mount St Vincent Convent, O'Connell Avenue and late of Clonmaine, Donaskeigh, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy community, her sisters Sr Fabian, Eileen and Teresa, brother Timmy, sister-in-law Eileen, brother-in-law Pete, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by her parents, brother Liam, sister Sr. Gabriel and aunt Sr Attracta.

Reposing at Mount St. Vincent Convent on Monday from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Long, Friarstown, Crecora, peacefully in the tender care of Thorpes Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Peggy (Shaw) and Bridie (Greensmyth), sister-in-law Ita, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dorella Hanley (née Hayes), Ruppulagh, Glenroe, peacefully at home.

Wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Vincent, Michael and Tom, daughters Mary, Eileen, Anne and Noreen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, all relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Ballylanders, this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe, on Tuesday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Patrick J. (Paddy) Barrett, Garryowen Road, Garryowen, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge, Nursing Home.

Pre deceased by his daughter Sandra and son baby Joe. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Moira) sons Michael, Patrick and John, daughters Monica, Cecilia, Kathy, Maeve and Judy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Tuesday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday, at 11am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

House private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sinèad McNamara (née O'Callaghan), Hillcroft, St. Patrick's Road – late of O2 Customer Care & A.S.T – peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Daughter of the late Kevin. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Niall, mother Jenny, brothers, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Tuesday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Wednesday, at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Olive Hayes (née Lowe), Cosgrove Park, Moyross, peacefully surrounded by her family at home.

Mother of the late James and wife of the late Kevin Hayes. Sadly missed by her loving family, five sons: Kevin, Gerard, John, David and Michael; four daughters: Sally, Annette, Caroline and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers John and Michael and her sister Lilly in London, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Tuesday, from 6pm followed by removal at 8.15pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.