Deaths in Limerick – February 19, 2017

The death has occurred of Ted Griffin, Carrig East, Clarina, Limerick

On the February 17, 2017. Ted, husband of the late Nuala. Survived by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7:30pm with removal to St Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilkeedy Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desied, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) McGuane, Cedarview, Tuogh, Cappamore, Limerick

Mike passed away suddenly in Washington, USA. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Majella, son Jeffrey, step-sons Cian & Conor, beloved grandson Leighton, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and relatives.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday, February 22, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, February 23 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Griffin’s 061-415000.

The death has occurred of Siobhán O’Donoghue, or Arbour Hill, Dublin and Limerick

On February 15, 2017 at home, peacefully. Beloved sister of Des and Anne. Pre-deceased by her parents Nuala and Jack and brother Seán. Deeply regretted by her loving sister-in-law Jenny and niece Erin, aunt Rose Mulqueen, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Memorial mass will be celebrated in memory of Siobhán on Wednesday, February 22, at 1pm, in the Church of St Mary of the Angels, Church Street, Dublin 7. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Capuchin Day Centre.

The death has occurred of Seamus Hurley, The Pike, Clonakilty, Cork / Dooradoyle, Limerick. On February 17, 2017

Died peacefully at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-On-Fergus. Seamus is loved and sadly missed by his sons Gearóid, Eamonn, Vincent and Seosamh, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-On-Fergus on Sunday, February 19th, from 6pm followed by prayers at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 20, in Rosscarbery Parish Church, Co. Cork at 2.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Lisavaird Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Keane, Mayorstone Drive, Shelbourne Road and late of Knocklasheen Road, Limerick City

Son of the late Christopher and brother of the late Geraldine Flanagan. Survived by mother Rosie, sister Mary, brothers Ray, Christy and John. Sister in law Marian, brother in law Tom, uncles Patrick and Tony. Nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5:30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia's Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.