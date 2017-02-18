Deaths in Limerick – February 18, 2017

The death has occurred of Seamus Hurley, The Pike, Clonakilty, Cork / Dooradoyle, Limerick. On February 17, 2017

Died peacefully at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-On-Fergus. Seamus is loved and sadly missed by his sons Gearóid, Eamonn, Vincent and Seosamh, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-On-Fergus on Sunday, February 19th, from 6pm followed by prayers at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 20, in Rosscarbery Parish Church, Co. Cork at 2.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Lisavaird Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Keane, Mayorstone Drive, Shelbourne Road and late of Knocklasheen Road, Limerick City

Son of the late Christopher and brother of the late Geraldine Flanagan. Survived by mother Rosie, sister Mary, brothers Ray, Christy and John. Sister in law Marian, brother in law Tom, uncles Patrick and Tony. Nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross's Funeral Home from 5:30pm until 7pm followed by removal to St Lelia's Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Mary Connery, nee Earls, Cherry Grove, Sallins, Naas, Kildare / Limerick City

Beloved wife of Niall and loving mother of Jason, Gillian, Ralph, Nicola and Elaine, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Joe, sisters Áine and Therese, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen (Lourda) Keane, of Maryville Residence FCJ, Laurel Hill, South Circular Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Knockainey, Limerick

Late of Rathaney, Knockainey and Holycross, Bruff, Co. Limerick. Suddenly. Very deeply regretted by her FCJ sisters, her sister Teresa, her brothers John, David and Paddy, cousins, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews of the Keane and Sheehan families, relatives, friends and carers.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Maryville Residence on Sunday, 19 February, from 4.00 pm, with prayers at 6.00 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Monday, 20 February, at 11.30 am followed by burial at FCJ Cemetery. Laurel Hill, Limerick (via Dock Road).

The death has occurred of Marie Walsh, née O'Brien, of Hazel Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick and Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Died peacefully at St. John’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearest mother of Sylvia, Marc and David and adored Granny to Emma, Stephen, Sarah, Ellie, Isabel, Aidan, Lucy and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving brother Tom, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Alison and Fiona, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

Rest in Peace

Removal will arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Sunday, February 19, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 20, at 11.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.30pm.