Deaths in Limerick - February 15, 2017

THE death has occurred of Kevin Magee, Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West and formerly of The Glebe, Ardagh.

Kevin, pre-deceased by his wife Maura (nee Sheehan), sisters Theresa, Maura and Kathleen, brother Pearse; deeply regretted by his nephew Tony and the Kearney and Sheehan families.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Templeglantine arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Reynolds (née Gilligan), Janemount Park, Corbally. Lily passed away peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of The Galway Clinic.

Beloved wife of the late Mick. Sadly missed by her children Mary, Siobhán and Diarmuid, grandchildren Bébhinn, Tríona, Elizabeth, Eimhear, Michael and Shane, son-in-law Dominic, daughter-in-law Mary, great-grandchildren Michael and Eilidh, sister Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church at 7pm. Funeral on Saturday after 12 noon Mass to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. Family flowers only please. House private.

The death has occurred of Mary Griffin (née Kelly), Assumpta Park, Island Road and late of St Francis Abbey, peacefully at St John's Hospital.

Mary, was predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Sean.

Will be sadly missed by her sons Brendan, Pat, Martin, Ger, Tom, Charlie, Tony, daughters Caroline, Katherine, Bernie, Therese, grandchildren, great-granchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm followed by Removal at 7pm to St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Alec Gallagher, Ballykeefe Estate, Dooradoyle and formerly of Co. Armagh. Late of Analog Devices. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Anne, adored father of Grace, Barry & Owen. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Susan and Anna, precious grandchildren Alex, Annabel, Nadia, Andrew, Barry, Sam and Kyla-Rose, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Friday, at 11.30am. Burial will take place on Saturday at Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. House strictly private please.