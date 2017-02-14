Deaths in Limerick - February 14, 2017

THE death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Norris (née Reynolds), Feenagh and formerly of Broadford, peacefully in her 96th year, at the residence of Pat and Helena Norris, Killee, Mitchelstown.

Eily, predeceased by her loving husband Maurice (late of Knockagarry, Mitchelstown) and her devoted brother Michael.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Johanna Mansell, extended members of the Norris family (Knockagarry and Ballyerrin, Tallow), cousins, relatives, large circle of friends, kind neighbours and carers.

Reposing at Sexton’s Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita’s Church, Feenagh. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmeedy Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Respite Centre, Dromcollogher.

The death has occurred of Bill Holohan (retired garda sergeant), of Georgian Village and formerly of Ballyspellan, Co Kilkenny.

Much loved husband of Anne (Kennedy) Moneygall. Deeply regretted by his wife, Brothers Francis and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal Thursday to St. Joseph’s Church, Moneygall to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nuala Holloway (née Hickey), Auckland, New Zealand and late of Sarsfield Bar, Rutland Street.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Tania and Nicole, son Theron, brother Jim, sister Brenda, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Nicholas Church, Solohead, Monard, Co. Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.