Deaths in Limerick - February 13, 2017

THE death has occurred of Brendan Smith, Fr Russell Road, retired teacher CBS, peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House strictly private. No flowers. Donations if desired to Carrigoran House.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Doll) Sheehan (née O'Brien), Brescamore, Patrickswell, and Islandea, Adare, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, and dear mother of the late Margaret (Gilsenan). Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Michael (Mick), daughter Tina (Frost), son in law Ned, daughter in law Sheila, grandchildren Leah, Laura, Susan, Sarah, Seán, Mark, Emily, and Kate, and great grandaughter Sophia, sister Lil, brothers Thomas and Ken, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her kind friends.

Reposing this Monday in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Funeral on Tuesday after 11.30am requiem mass to St Mary's new cemetery, Patrickswell.

The death has occurred of Teresa Murray (née Cully), Lord Edward Street and Crumlin, Dublin – late of Limerick Port. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Brenda, large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Arriving Thursday in St. Agnes' Church, Crumlin, Dublin for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Cremation Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12noon.

The death has occurred of John Mulcahy, Kingsland, Bruree, unexpectedly at his home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (nee Pitman), brothers Jerry and Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Joseph's Church, Granagh. Funeral on Wednesday after 12 noon requiem Mass to Banogue Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Walsh, Mountcollins, Newmarket and Buttevant, in St. John’s Hospital, Limerick. Joe, Caherlevoy and formerly of Taur, Kerry Road and Ardaprior.

Deeply mourned by his loving brother Paddy, sister Sheila, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm in O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Newmarket followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to St Ita’s Hospital, Newcastle West.