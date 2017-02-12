Deaths in Limerick - February 12, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Margaret (Doll) Sheehan (Née O'Brien) of Brescamore, Patrickswell (late of Islandea, Adare).

Beloved wife of the late Michael, and dear mother of the late Margaret (Gilsenan). Very deeply regretted by her son Michael (Mick), daughter Tina (Frost), son in law Ned, daughter in law Sheila, grandchildren Leah, Laura, Susan, Sarah, Seán, Mark, Emily, and Kate, and great grandaughter Sophia, sister Lil, brothers Thomas and Ken, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her kind friends.

Reposing this Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home Croom from 6pm, with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church Adare. Burial on Tuesday, February 14 after 11.30am requiem mass in St Mary's new cemetery Patrickswell.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Teresa Murray (née Cully) of Lord Edward Street, Limerick / Crumlin, Dublin (late of Limerick Port).

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister Brenda, large extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday, from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal on Tuesday to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

Cremation will take place at a date to be announced.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Carrigoran House Nursing Home) of Brendan Smith of Fr. Russell Road, Limerick (retired teacher C.B.S.).

Sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken wife Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reamins arriving at St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle on Tuesday, February 14 for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House strictly private. No flowers. Donations if desired to Carrigoran House.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Patsy Ryan (née McMahon) of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Terry. Dearly loved mother of Fiona, Patrick, Lisa, Tara and Niamh. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law Alastair, Derek, Mike and Dave, daughter-in-law Brid, grandchildren Andy and Abbey, Cian, Gavin and Emma, Jeff and his wife Lisa and Emily, Lilly and Jack, great grandchildren Harry and Ben, sister Carol, niece Marion, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Billy Cussen of Fanlehane, Newcastle West.

Survived by his cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West, this Sunday February 12 from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at Castlemahon Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, February 13 at 12.30pm, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe Sheehan of Flood Street, Limerick city. Late of Crossagalla, Ballysimon, Monaleen GAA, Richmond RFC, Plassey Regatta and Limerick District Anglers.

Brother of the late Pauline and son of the late Michael and Mary Sheehan. Survived by loving wife Alice, sons Michael and Joe, daughters Christine and Kathleen, grandchildren Nicole, Bryan, Sarah, Kerrie, Michael, Marcus, Shay, Shania, brothers Sean, Michael, Patrick, sisters Breeda, Mary, Rose, son in law Michael, all other relatives and friends

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinsons foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Elizabeth (Betty) Breen (née Molyneaux) of Ballynoe, Kilmeedy.

Deeply regretted by her sons Gerard and Pat, daughters-in-law Maureen and Martina, grandchildren John, Hazel and Holly, sister-in-law Nellie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence in Ballynoe on Monday, February 13 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.Mary's Church, Clouncagh.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday February 14 at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Mallow General Hospital) of Hannah Barrett (née Hanley) of Balinamona, Mitchelstown. (formerly of Cullane, Ballylanders)

Beloved wife of Billy and loving father of Mary (McAlinden), William, Aine (Whelan) & Charlie and devoted granny of Ciaran, Emma, Clodagh, Saoirse and Sive. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Tom, Dan and Mike, sisters-in-law Angela, Elizabeth and Ljubinka, sons-in-law Willie & Matt, daughter-in-law Heather, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinamona on Monday, February 13 from 4pm to 8pm.

Remains will be received at Mitchelstown Parish Church on Tuesday (February 14) for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge nursing home Newport) of Dermot Chadwick of Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry (Retired Schools Inspector).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Madge, children Enda, Niamh, Orla (Callinan), Cian and Aveen (Brady), brother John, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford Grange, Castletroy at 6pm on Monday, February 13.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 12.30pm followed by Private Cremation.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary Greaney (née Bradshaw) of East Singland Road, Garryowen

Wife of the late Patrick. Survived by daughters, sons and extended family. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday between 5.30pm and 7pm, followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death (peacefully at St Camillus’ Hospital) has occurred of Gerry Casey of Stenson Park, Farranshone. Formerly of Limerick Golf Club, APD/Uniphar & Young Munster R.F.C.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Sharon, Gerard & Ken. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Seanie, daughters-in-law Sinead & Sara, grandchildren Alli, Emma, Tom, Craig, Aimee, Dylan & Ryan, sisters other relatives & friends.

Removal from Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate at 6.30pm this Sunday to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday February 13 at 11am with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony Connery of College Avenue, Moyross.

Survived by wife Doris, daughters Majella and Shirley, sons Mark and Glen, grandchildren, P.J, Katie, George, Rebecca, Ryan, Amanda and Aidan, great-grandchild David, brothers Niall and Thomas, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Munchin's Church, Clancy's Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Patricia (Pat) Ebrill (née Woods) of Iona Drive, North Circular Road, Limerick (formerly of Dalkey, Dublin)

Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Dearly loved mother of Billy, Paul, Madeleine (Madge) Young and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Mary and Rose, son-in-law Rob, her beloved grandchildren Christabel, Sylvia, Laura, Jane, Sarah, Jenny, Robbie, Steven, David and Pamela, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Monday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Old Bray Road, Shankill, County Dublin at 2pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of Patricia (Patsy) Sheehy of Kilcolman, Ardagh.

Survived by her loving brother Denis, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and her family in St Catherine's.

Reposing in St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West, this Sunday evening, February 12, from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Colman’s Church, Kilcolman. Requiem Mass Monday, February 13 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tommy Irwin, Bellwood, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by wife Mary, sons Kenneth and Ian, brothers Maurice, Pat, Kieran, Philip, Gerry and Eamon, sister Anne, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday at 4pm with removal at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm followed by Private Cremation afterwards in Mt.Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.