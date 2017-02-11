Deaths in Limerick - February 11, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Sheehan of Flood Street, Limerick city. Late of Crossagalla, Ballysimon, Monaleen GAA, Richmond RFC, Plassey Regatta and Limerick District Anglers.

Brother of the late Pauline and son of the late Michael and Mary Sheehan. Survived by loving wife Alice, sons Michael and Joe, daughters Christine and Kathleen, grandchildren Nicole, Bryan, Sarah, Kerrie, Michael, Marcus, Shay, Shania, brothers Sean, Michael, Patrick, sisters Breeda, Mary, Rose, son in law Michael, all other relatives and friends

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Parkinsons foundation.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Elizabeth (Betty) Breen (née Molyneaux) of Ballynoe, Kilmeedy.

Deeply regretted by her sons Gerard and Pat, daughters-in-law Maureen and Martina, grandchildren John, Hazel and Holly, sister-in-law Nellie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence in Ballynoe on Monday, February 13 from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St.Mary's Church, Clouncagh.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday February 14 at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Mallow General Hospital) of Hannah Barrett (née Hanley) of Balinamona, Mitchelstown. (formerly of Cullane, Ballylanders)

Beloved wife of Billy and loving father of Mary (McAlinden), William, Aine (Whelan) & Charlie and devoted granny of Ciaran, Emma, Clodagh, Saoirse and Sive. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Tom, Dan and Mike, sisters-in-law Angela, Elizabeth and Ljubinka, sons-in-law Willie & Matt, daughter-in-law Heather, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballinamona on Monday, February 13 from 4pm to 8pm.

Remains will be received at Mitchelstown Parish Church on Tuesday (February 14) for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Millbrae Lodge nursing home Newport) of Dermot Chadwick of Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry (Retired Schools Inspector).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Madge, children Enda, Niamh, Orla (Callinan), Cian and Aveen (Brady), brother John, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends.

His remains will arrive at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford Grange, Castletroy at 6pm on Monday, February 13.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 12.30pm followed by Private Cremation.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary Greaney (née Bradshaw) of East Singland Road, Garryowen

Wife of the late Patrick. Survived by daughters, sons and extended family. grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Monday between 5.30pm and 7pm, followed by removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, February 14 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death (peacefully at St Camillus’ Hospital) has occurred of Gerry Casey of Stenson Park, Farranshone. Formerly of Limerick Golf Club, APD/Uniphar & Young Munster R.F.C.

Beloved husband of Mary and dearest father of Sharon, Gerard & Ken. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Seanie, daughters-in-law Sinead & Sara, grandchildren Alli, Emma, Tom, Craig, Aimee, Dylan & Ryan, sisters other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Sunday February 12 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday February 13 at 11am with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony Connery of College Avenue, Moyross.

Survived by wife Doris, daughters Majella and Shirley, sons Mark and Glen, grandchildren, P.J, Katie, George, Rebecca, Ryan, Amanda and Aidan, great-grandchild David, brothers Niall and Thomas, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross Funeral Home on Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Munchin's Church, Clancy's Strand. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Patricia (Pat) Ebrill (née Woods) of Iona Drive, North Circular Road, Limerick (formerly of Dalkey, Dublin)

Beloved wife of the late Brendan. Dearly loved mother of Billy, Paul, Madeleine (Madge) Young and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Mary and Rose, son-in-law Rob, her beloved grandchildren Christabel, Sylvia, Laura, Jane, Sarah, Jenny, Robbie, Steven, David and Pamela, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, Limerick on Monday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Shanganagh Cemetery, Old Bray Road, Shankill, County Dublin at 2pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Thomas Lane of Moyreen, Ballyhahill

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hannah (Anna), daughters Aine and Maria, sons-in-law Seosaimh and Eoghan, grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Mary Collins and Noreen Lane, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Saturday at Madigan's Funeral Home, Shanagolden from 6.30pm with removal to Kilcolman Church at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Brien (née Moloney) of Main Street, Charleville / Hospital.

Publican and beloved wife of the late Mossie and dear mother of Ann and Pakie. Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter, sister Lizzie [Canty], brother-in-law Davy, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Clare, Kate, Brian, Grace, Maurice and James, great-grandson Oran, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville this Saturday from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of Patricia (Patsy) Sheehy of Kilcolman, Ardagh.

Survived by her loving brother Denis, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and her family in St Catherine's.

Reposing in St Catherine's Nursing Home, Newcastle West, this Sunday evening, February 12, from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St Colman’s Church, Kilcolman. Requiem Mass Monday, February13 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

THE death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Sides (née Bishop), Abbey Hill, Burrin, Clare and Limerick.

Peacefully, at home with her children by her side after celebrating her ninety-fifth birthday. Dearly loved mother of Edmund, Andrew and Catherine, grandmother of Katie, Sinéad, Aoife, Eirwen, Fiachra and Róisín. Much loved and sadly missed by her children, their families, her carers and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, February 11 from 5 pm to 7pm. Funeral thereafter private, no flowers. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Christeen (Chrissie) Murphy (née Franklin), London and formerly of Cullen Road, Oola.

Deeply regretted by her husband Terry, sons Rory and Shane, brothers Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relations and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola, on Saturday evening at 7.30pm. Burial will take place in London on February 21.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Mulcahy (née Carroll), Stoneyhurst, Dooradoyle and late of Cratloe, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by her husband William and granddaughter Niamh Keane. Deeply regretted by her children Geraldine (Keane), Ann, Declan, Tom, Rozita and Finbarr, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Rose Moloney (née Sheedy), Killinan, Thurles and Bruree, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by her father Jimmy and brother John. Beloved wife of Larry, adored mother of Laura (Oksendahl), Roselyn (Grufferty) and son Shane. Cherished grandmother to Kian, Ronan and Ella. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Leif and James, Shane's fiancee Natalie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nephews James and Owen, niece Elizabeth, grandnephew Jamie, grandniece Leah, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Saturday.

The death has occurred of Tommy Irwin, Bellwood, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by wife Mary, sons Kenneth and Ian, brothers Maurice, Pat, Kieran, Philip, Gerry and Eamon, sister Anne, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday at 4pm with removal at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm followed by Private Cremation afterwards in Mt.Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.