Deaths in Limerick - February 10, 2017

THE death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Sides (née Bishop), Abbey Hill, Burrin, Clare and Limerick.

Peacefully, at home with her children by her side after celebrating her ninety-fifth birthday. Dearly loved mother of Edmund, Andrew and Catherine, grandmother of Katie, Sinéad, Aoife, Eirwen, Fiachra and Róisín. Much loved and sadly missed by her children, their families, her carers and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, February 11 from 5 pm to 7pm. Funeral thereafter private, no flowers. Donations to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Paddy Reeves, Keating Street, Killalee, passed away peacefully, at his residence.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Barbara. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Pat and Dermot, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Aimee, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christeen (Chrissie) Murphy (née Franklin), London and formerly of Cullen Road, Oola.

Deeply regretted by her husband Terry, sons Rory and Shane, brothers Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relations and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola, on Saturday evening at 7.30pm. Burial will take place in London on February 21.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Mulcahy (née Carroll), Stoneyhurst, Dooradoyle and late of Cratloe, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by her husband William and granddaughter Niamh Keane. Deeply regretted by her children Geraldine (Keane), Ann, Declan, Tom, Rozita and Finbarr, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, other relatives and friends.

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Brien (née Moloney), Main Street, Charleville and Hospital. Publican, beloved wife of the late Mossie and dear mother of Ann and Pakie.

Deeply regretted by her loving son, daughter, sister Lizzie [Canty], brother-in-law Davy, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Bernie, grandchildren Clare, Kate, Brian, Grace, Maurice and James, great-grandson Oran, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rose Moloney (née Sheedy), Killinan, Thurles and Bruree, suddenly, in the loving care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital.

Predeceased by her father Jimmy and brother John. Beloved wife of Larry, adored mother of Laura (Oksendahl), Roselyn (Grufferty) and son Shane. Cherished grandmother to Kian, Ronan and Ella. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Leif and James, Shane's fiancee Natalie, sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law John and Michael, nephews James and Owen, niece Elizabeth, grandnephew Jamie, grandniece Leah, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Saturday.

The death has occurred of Tommy Irwin, Bellwood, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by wife Mary, sons Kenneth and Ian, brothers Maurice, Pat, Kieran, Philip, Gerry and Eamon, sister Anne, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home on Sunday at 4pm with removal at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm followed by Private Cremation afterwards in Mt.Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.