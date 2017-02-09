Deaths in Limerick - February 9, 2017

The death has occurred of John Stack, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick, on Feb. 8th 2017, in the care of the nurses and staff at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Son of the late Garrett and Hannah Mai, brother of the late Michael; deeply regretted by his loving brothers Mossie and Kevin, sisters Bríd Ann, Hannamarie and Marie Bell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The death has occurred of Julia Doyle (née Reilly), of Fanningstown, Patrickswell, Limerick and late of Castleroyan, Midfield, Swinford. Co.Mayo. Died February 8th 2017, peacefully at her home in her 93rd year.

Beloved wife of the late Jimmy Doyle. Sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Mary, son-in-law Philip, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing this Thursday afternoon at her home in Fanningstown from 12 noon to 2pm followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Midfield, Swinford, Co.Mayo arriving at 7pm. Funeral Friday after 12 noon. Requiem Mass to Midfield Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Paddy Reeves, Keating Street, Killalee, Limerick. Paddy passed away peacefully, at his residence.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and daughter Barbara. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Pat & Dermot, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Ken, daughter-in-law Aimee, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.