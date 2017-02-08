Deaths in Limerick - February 8, 2017

The death has occurred of Edward Ryan (Ned), Rath, Murroe, peacefully at his home.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, sisters-in-law Mary and Peg, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Cappamore on Wednesday from 6 pm with removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Moore, Cahereen's West, Castleisland and late of Ballylinnane House, Monagea, Newcastle West, peacefully after a short illness.

Predeceased by his parents Stephen (Cattle Dealer) and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (Jackman), son PJ, brothers Tommy, Jim, Stephen and John, sisters Marie, Kay, Margaret and Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.

The death has occurred of Gladys Llewellyn Leeson (née Ettles), Santry and late of Ballinacurra, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Gillian and Gwenyth, adored Nan of Andrew, David, Gareth, Danielle, Sarah, Alexis and Deborah; loved and remembered always by her family, son-in-law Ray, brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Jean, her great-grandchildren, the extended family and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 11am in St. Pappan’s Church, Church Avenue, Santry, afterwards to the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Protestant Aid or St. Vincent de Paul.

The death has occurred of Nora Mary (Nonie) Feaheny, Kells, Dromcollogher, peacefully at her residence.

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Kitty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm, follwed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm. Donations if desired to the Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Baba) Daly, Dromard, Rathkeale, peacefully in the loving care of Adare and District Nursing Home.

Sadly missed by his sisters Moyra and Bridget, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Magner's Funeral Home Rathkeale Wednesday evening from 6-8p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Rathkeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society.

The death has occurred of Chrissie O'Gorman, Community Houses, Murroe and late of Abington, peacefully at her niece's residence – Mary O'Mara, Ballina.

Deeply regretted by her loving nephews John and Stephen McKeogh and niece Mary O'Mara, her nephew-in-law J.J., nieces-in-law Bernadette and Ann, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Holy Rosary Church Murroe. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, burial afterwards to Clonkeen Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, to the Marian Club Murroe and the Day Care Centre, Cappamore.

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy, Ballykevin, Ballingarry, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family after a short illness bravely borne.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (nee Hough), sons Tim, John and Michael, daughters Gráinne (Wrixton) and Eimear (Sheehy), sons-in-law Gary and Pat, daughter-in-law Cora, grandchildren Óisin, Fionnán, Matthew, Sarah-Mai, Andrew, Ella and Michaela, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Friday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations instead to The Oncology Unit at UHL.

The death has occurred of James Enright, Kilmore, Granagh, peacefully at his residence.

Survived by his loving wife Julia (nee Cunningham), sons Tom, Oliver, Seamus and J.J. and daughters, Kay and Helen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.