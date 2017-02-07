Deaths in Limerick - February 7, 2017

THE death has occurred of Bridie Marsh (née Moroney), Killonan, Ballysimon, peacefully at home.

Bridie was predeceased by her loving husband Joe and son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Ballyneety, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Bohermore. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am, with funeral afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland (Limerick) or Diabetis Ireland. As a mark of respect Joe Marsh & Son Memorials, Ballysimon, will remain closed until Friday.

The death has occurred of Vincent (Inty) Mallen.

Inty, late of Elm Park, Limerick, has passed away in Scunthorpe, England.

Funeral will take place in Scunthorpe, details as yet unknown.