Deaths in Limerick - February 6, 2017

THE death has occurred of Nellie (Ellen) Sheehy (née Green), Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock and The Hill, Knocklong, peacefully in her 93rd year at University Hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by her sons, Eddie, Patsy and partner Marie, Roger, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Andrea and Debbie and her husband Johnny , Ian and Deidre, great-gransons Josh and Óisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends, residents and staff of Maria Goretti, Nursing Home.

Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Home, Hospital on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Mara, Rosewood, Ballygeale, Patrickswell, late Managing Director Bacon Co. of Ireland (O’ Mara’s Limerick Ltd), peacefully after an illness borne with courage, humour and optimism.

Beloved husband of Angela. Dearly loved father of Nicholas, Kathryn, Julie and Mike. Sadly missed by his sister Betty, daughters-in-law Mags and Allyson, grandchildren Amy, Nicola, Conor, Isabelle, Mark, Megan, Josh, Rebecca and Eve, great granddaughter Lilly, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Crecora Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice. House strictly private.

The death has occurred of Michael Scanlon, late of West Sussex, England and Curraghbridge, Adare.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Silvia, son and daughters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his nephew John Butler's House, Curraghbridge, Adare on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Burial on Thursday after 11.30am Mass in the Old Graveyard, Adare.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Nash, Lacey's Cross, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, Much loved children Billy, Conor, Eimear and Cormac, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence Lacey's Cross on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Wednesday for 11.30am Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget Kavanagh (née Hayes), Old Singland Road, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of Patrick, dear sister of Jimmy, Kathleen, Elizabeth & Bernie. Will be sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Tuesday, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Hayes (née Mc Allister), The Bungalow, Richmond Park, Corbally, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy "Randy" Hayes. Regretted by her family sons Patrick and Joe, daughter Marion Frawley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Adrian Frawley, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home Tuesday from 5pm followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 10.00am followed by Private Cremation at Mount Jerome, Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. House private please.